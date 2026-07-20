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    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska

    NOME, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jan Luis Lopez assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Canadian Armed Forces Maj. Marshal Mainprize, 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery discuss movement details for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Nome, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The HIMARS were deployed to the Arctic from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, showcasing U.S. and Canadian forces' ability to rapidly move combat equipment and personal across the Arctic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9844378
    VIRIN: 260731-F-LM252-1196
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: NOME, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska
    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska
    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska
    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska

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    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM Alaskan Command
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    arctic
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM
    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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