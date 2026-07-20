U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jan Luis Lopez assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Canadian Armed Forces Maj. Marshal Mainprize, 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery discuss movement details for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Nome, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The HIMARS were deployed to the Arctic from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, showcasing U.S. and Canadian forces' ability to rapidly move combat equipment and personal across the Arctic.