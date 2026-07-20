A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System waits on the flight line alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in Nome, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The HIMARS were deployed to the Arctic from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, showcasing U.S. and Canadian forces' ability to rapidly move combat equipment and personal across the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9844370
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-LM252-1095
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|NOME, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.