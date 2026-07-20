U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska

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A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System waits on the flight line alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in Nome, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The HIMARS were deployed to the Arctic from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, showcasing U.S. and Canadian forces' ability to rapidly move combat equipment and personal across the Arctic.