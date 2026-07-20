SeaFair 2026

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Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dave Reynolds assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) describes what it is like flying the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter during a demonstration at the 76th Annual Seafair weekend festival in Seattle, Washington, July 30, 2026. For more than seven decades, Seafair has celebrated the Pacific Northwest’s rich maritime heritage while bringing together military members, first responders, civic leaders, and communities from across the region. Participation in this longstanding tradition reflects the Army’s enduring partnership with the people of the Pacific Northwest and provides an opportunity to recognize the Soldiers who serve the nation at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rickert)