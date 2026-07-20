SeaFair 2026

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A Soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) explains howitzer operations to a child at the 76th Annual Seafair weekend festival in Seattle, Washington, July 31, 2026. For more than seven decades, Seafair has celebrated the Pacific Northwest’s rich maritime heritage while bringing together military members, first responders, civic leaders, and communities from across the region. Participation in this longstanding tradition reflects the Army’s enduring partnership with the people of the Pacific Northwest and provides an opportunity to recognize the Soldiers who serve the nation at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rickert)