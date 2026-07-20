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    SeaFair 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    SeaFair 2026

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    A Soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) talks with an event attendee at the 76th Annual Seafair weekend festival in Seattle, Washington, July 31, 2026. For more than seven decades, Seafair has celebrated the Pacific Northwest’s rich maritime heritage while bringing together military members, first responders, civic leaders, and communities from across the region. Participation in this longstanding tradition reflects the Army’s enduring partnership with the people of the Pacific Northwest and provides an opportunity to recognize the Soldiers who serve the nation at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rickert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9844177
    VIRIN: 260731-A-IP596-1551
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 536.42 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SeaFair 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seafair
    7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC)

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