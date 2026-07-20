U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, addresses children during the Youth Ocean Awareness Program at MCBH, July 31, 2026. This program trained the youth with vital water safety techniques and knowledge to handle emergencies confidently, become better swimmers and future lifeguards. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9843789
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-SF900-1179
|Resolution:
|6311x4207
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.