(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Children from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii community ride on a jet ski during the Youth Ocean Awareness Program at MCBH, July 31, 2026. This program trained the youth with vital water safety techniques and knowledge to handle emergencies confidently, become better swimmers and future lifeguards. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9843771
    VIRIN: 260731-M-SF900-1014
    Resolution: 5249x3499
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program
    MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    WaterSafety
    OceanSafety
    Hawaii
    OceanAwareness
    FutureLifeguards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery