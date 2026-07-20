MCBH Hosts the Youth Ocean Awareness Program

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Marine Corps Base Hawaii lifeguards adjust gear on course participants during the Youth Ocean Awareness Program at MCBH, July 31, 2026. This program trained the youth with vital water safety techniques and knowledge to handle emergencies confidently, become better swimmers and future lifeguards. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)