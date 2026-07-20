U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. During the summit, command teams from around Fifteenth Air Force discussed topics such as the integration of formal training units, the optimization of weapons system sustainment and the deployment of artificial intelligence to maximize operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9843385
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-SL134-1058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit
No keywords found.