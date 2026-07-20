Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. During the summit, command teams from around Fifteenth Air Force discussed topics such as the integration of formal training units, the optimization of weapons system sustainment and the deployment of artificial intelligence to maximize operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)