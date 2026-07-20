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    Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. During the summit, command teams from around Fifteenth Air Force discussed topics such as the integration of formal training units, the optimization of weapons system sustainment and the deployment of artificial intelligence to maximize operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9843385
    VIRIN: 260729-F-SL134-1058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit
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    Air Combat Command
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    15th Air Force

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