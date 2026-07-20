Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leaders from across Fifteenth Air Force pose for a group photo during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 28, 2026. The summit gave leaders from across the numbered air force a forum to align strategic priorities and accelerate combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)