U.S. Air Force leaders from across Fifteenth Air Force pose for a group photo during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 28, 2026. The summit gave leaders from across the numbered air force a forum to align strategic priorities and accelerate combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9843374
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-SL134-1001
|Resolution:
|7801x5201
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit
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