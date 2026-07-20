Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Fifteenth Air Force Command Summit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. The summit gave leaders from across the numbered air force a forum to align strategic priorities and accelerate combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)