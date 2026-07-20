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Brig. Gen. Sean French, XVIII Airborne Corps award congratulates the winners of the Dragon’s Lair 12 competition at the Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Dragon’s lair 12 created a venue where soldier’s ideas can reach decision-makers who have the ability to act on them.