U.S. Army soldiers gather for a group photo after the conclusion of Dragon’s Lair 12 at the Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Dragon’s Lair 12 event offered soldiers a platform to pitch their ideas directly to senior leaders.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9843088
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-GG601-3001
|Resolution:
|6693x3351
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon's Lair 12 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.