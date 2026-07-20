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    Dragon's Lair 12 [Image 3 of 5]

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    Dragon's Lair 12

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers gather for a group photo after the conclusion of Dragon’s Lair 12 at the Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Dragon’s Lair 12 event offered soldiers a platform to pitch their ideas directly to senior leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9843088
    VIRIN: 260730-A-GG601-3001
    Resolution: 6693x3351
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dragon's Lair 12 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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