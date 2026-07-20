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    Dragon's Lair 12 [Image 4 of 5]

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    Dragon's Lair 12

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Brian Potts, 1st Special Warfare Training Group speaks during his presentation at the Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Dragon’s Lair creates an opportunity for soldiers to pitch ideas to senior leaders for feedback and potential support.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9843090
    VIRIN: 260730-A-GG601-4002
    Resolution: 5225x3483
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dragon's Lair 12 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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