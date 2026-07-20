Dragon's Lair 12

Sgt. 1st Class Brian Potts, 1st Special Warfare Training Group speaks during his presentation at the Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Dragon’s Lair creates an opportunity for soldiers to pitch ideas to senior leaders for feedback and potential support.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9843090
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-GG601-4002
|Resolution:
|5225x3483
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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