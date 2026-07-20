Addition to the Ehret Legacy

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U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Ehret, a new Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after the Graduation Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. July 31, 2026. After Graduation, new Marines go home and enjoy a ten day period of leave before continuing the training pipeline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)