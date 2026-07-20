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    Addition to the Ehret Legacy [Image 3 of 3]

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    Addition to the Ehret Legacy

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Ehret, a new Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after the Graduation Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. July 31, 2026. After Graduation, new Marines go home and enjoy a ten day period of leave before continuing the training pipeline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9842839
    VIRIN: 260731-M-OL563-1050
    Resolution: 4098x5464
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Addition to the Ehret Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Marine
    Graduation
    Family Day

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