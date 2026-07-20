U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Ehret, a new Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after the Graduation Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. July 31, 2026. After Graduation, new Marines go home and enjoy a ten day period of leave before continuing the training pipeline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9842839
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-OL563-1050
|Resolution:
|4098x5464
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Addition to the Ehret Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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