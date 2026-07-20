U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Ehret (Left) a new Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo with his father, Retired U.S. Navy Captain Carmen Ehret after the Graduation Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. July 31, 2026. After Graduation, new Marines go home and enjoy a ten day period of leave before continuing the training pipeline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9842837
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-OL563-1032
|Resolution:
|7285x5464
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Addition to the Ehret Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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