Addition to the Ehret Legacy

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U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Ehret (Right) a new Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo with his father, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major Jason Ehret after the Graduation Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. July 31, 2026. After Graduation, new Marines go home and enjoy a ten day period of leave before continuing the training pipeline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)