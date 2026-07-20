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    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield [Image 9 of 15]

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    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade participate in the brigade's first Support Area Field Training Exercise during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 20–22, 2026. The exercise brought together approximately 1,100 Soldiers to train in a realistic, contested Division Support Area, challenging engineers, military police, sustainment personnel and brigade staff to protect critical sustainment operations, maintain freedom of movement and respond to evolving battlefield threats in preparation for future large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:27
    Photo ID: 9842807
    VIRIN: 260723-Z-AM608-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield
    The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield

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    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    55th MEB
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Support Area Field Training Exercise

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