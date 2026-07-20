The fight behind the fight: 55th MEB prepares for modern battlefield

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade participate in the brigade's first Support Area Field Training Exercise during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 20–22, 2026. The exercise brought together approximately 1,100 Soldiers to train in a realistic, contested Division Support Area, challenging engineers, military police, sustainment personnel and brigade staff to protect critical sustainment operations, maintain freedom of movement and respond to evolving battlefield threats in preparation for future large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)