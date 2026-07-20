Polia Quiles, a contract specialist with Army Contracting Command–New Jersey, is recognized as the command's Contracting Professional of the Year. Quiles, who was nominated for the award by Gherin Fracasso, Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey chief, is presented her award by Christina Malafatopoulos, ACC-NJ Site Lead, during the ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. (Pictured from Left to Right, Gherin Fracasso, Polia Quiles, Christina Malafatopoulos)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9842630
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-TL026-1628
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Rounsaville, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards
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