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    ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards [Image 1 of 2]

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    ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Kristen Rounsaville 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Polia Quiles, a contract specialist with Army Contracting Command–New Jersey, is recognized as the command's Contracting Professional of the Year. Quiles, who was nominated for the award by Gherin Fracasso, Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey chief, is presented her award by Christina Malafatopoulos, ACC-NJ Site Lead, during the ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. (Pictured from Left to Right, Gherin Fracasso, Polia Quiles, Christina Malafatopoulos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:10
    Photo ID: 9842630
    VIRIN: 260702-A-TL026-1628
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Rounsaville, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Materiel Command
    Army Contracting Command

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