ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards

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Polia Quiles, a contract specialist with Army Contracting Command–New Jersey, is recognized as the command's Contracting Professional of the Year. Quiles, who was nominated for the award by Gherin Fracasso, Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey chief, is presented her award by Christina Malafatopoulos, ACC-NJ Site Lead, during the ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. (Pictured from Left to Right, Gherin Fracasso, Polia Quiles, Christina Malafatopoulos)