ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards

Photo By Kristen Rounsaville | Thaddeus Martin, Director of Headquarters U.S. Army Material Command Office of Small...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Rounsaville | Thaddeus Martin, Director of Headquarters U.S. Army Material Command Office of Small Business Programs, and Pamela Callicutt, Acting Director of Army Small Business Programs, present an award to Gherin Fracasso, Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey chief, and Anthony Piccolo, Deputy Deputy Chief Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey, during the Department of War Vanguard Awards Ceremony, recently at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. (Pictured from Left to Right, Gherin Fracasso, Pamela Callicutt, Thaddeus Martin, and Anthony Piccolo) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, New Jersey — The Army Materiel Command Office of Small Business Programs team, which features Army Contracting Command personnel Gherin Fracasso, Anthony Piccolo, and Suzanne Anderson from ACC-New Jersey, earned several Department of War and Department of the Army Small Business Awards for their achievements in Fiscal Year 2025 during a ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey.

The team, along with members from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and Army Research Laboratory, North Carolina, were recognized for their innovation, collaboration, and streamlining the acquisition process and mitigating barriers to small business participation.

The cross-functional group took home the Department of War Vanguard Verdure Award and the Department of Army Vigor Team Award. Both accolades recognized the team’s development of the “Abbreviated Justification & Approval Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 19” tool, which was launched in support of their enterprise wide “Did You Know” Training Campaign.

This initiative revolutionized the application of FAR Part 19 authorities turning complex acquisition requirements into an accessible, efficient tool. Through their efforts, the team trained more than 1,000 personnel and industry partners on these new methods, removing longstanding barriers to small business participation.

“By simplifying and streamlining complex acquisition requirements, they created an accessible and efficient tool that accelerated acquisition timelines and reduced administrative burdens,” said Thaddeus Martin, director of the AMC Office of Small Business Programs. “This initiative enabled rapid direct awards to Women-Owned Small Businesses, HUBZone, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, resulting in significant cost avoidance and the expedited delivery of critical capabilities.”

In addition to the team awards, the AMC Office of Small Business Programs also won the Command Socioeconomic Award, which honors purposeful actions and quantifiable results that advance opportunities for disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses. In Fiscal Year 2025, the command demonstrated exemplary leadership by obligating over $12.86 billion across 40,748 contract actions to small businesses. These efforts accounted for more than 53.60% of the Army’s total spending to small businesses.

According to Martin, Polia Quiles, contract specialist with ACC-NJ, was also nominated as the ACC-NJ Contracting Professional of the Year by the Department of the Army Small Business Program. Martin highlighted her ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and leverage innovative solutions by successfully executing a 5% incentive payment under DFARS 252.226-7001, which promotes the utilization of Indian organizations, Indian-owned economic enterprises, and Native Hawaiian small business concerns.

This initiative marked a milestone for ACC-NJ, as it was the first implementation of this incentive within the command. In his nomination, Martin emphasized that Quiles’ contributions are far-reaching, contributing to a more robust and resilient industrial base, and earning her recognition as a leader and advocate for small business excellence.

Gherin Fracasso, chief, Office of Small Business, emphasized that ultimately, these accolades highlight how ACC and AMC personnel are successfully driving acquisition reform to benefit the entire enterprise. Fracasso noted that whether executing first-of-their-kind incentive payments or creating enterprise-wide training tools, these professionals are establishing new best practices that foster significant economic growth in communities nationwide.

According to Fracasso, this innovative approach to contracting expands the industrial base and ensures that warfighters receive critical products, services, and solutions faster than ever, aligning perfectly with the Secretary of the Army’s vision to build readiness and maintain land power dominance on any battlefield.



Article written by Mike Carrano, ACC-NJ Unit Public Affairs Representative