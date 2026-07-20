Thaddeus Martin, Director of Headquarters U.S. Army Material Command Office of Small Business Programs, and Pamela Callicutt, Acting Director of Army Small Business Programs, present an award to Gherin Fracasso, Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey chief, and Anthony Piccolo, Deputy Deputy Chief Office of Small Business Programs-New Jersey, during the Department of War Vanguard Awards Ceremony, recently at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. (Pictured from Left to Right, Gherin Fracasso, Pamela Callicutt, Thaddeus Martin, and Anthony Piccolo)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9842628
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-TL026-5676
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|193.94 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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ACC, AMC Team wins Department of War small business awards
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