6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tommy Moorison, 6th Maintenance Squadron isochronal (ISO) inspection journeyman, inspects a wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker for damage at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. ISO inspections are comprehensive inspections of an entire aircraft to identify and repair structural wear and tear that might pose risks to the aircrew and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)