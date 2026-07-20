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    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility [Image 8 of 10]

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    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rik Romo, 6th Maintenance Squadron isochronal (ISO) inspection journeyman, inspects the integrity of a KC-135 Stratotanker’s wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. ISO inspections require maintainers to access internal and structural areas not normally visible during routine maintenance to identify potential issues and ensure aircraft safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9842409
    VIRIN: 260729-F-XY101-1043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility
    6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility

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