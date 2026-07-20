6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rik Romo, 6th Maintenance Squadron isochronal (ISO) inspection journeyman, inspects the integrity of a KC-135 Stratotanker’s wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. ISO inspections require maintainers to access internal and structural areas not normally visible during routine maintenance to identify potential issues and ensure aircraft safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)