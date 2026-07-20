U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Cin, 6th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection journeyman, inspects the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2026. Isochronal inspection Airmen, perform routine preventative maintenance on aircraft to maintain its integrity and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9842408
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-XY101-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th MXS ISO Airmen inspect the backbone of USAF Mobility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.