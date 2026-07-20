USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

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German police officers from the Böblingen, Sindelfingen, and Ludwigsburg stations clear an unfamiliar building during a Joint Active Threat Response Training exercise on July 28, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigative Division, and local German police departments conducted the exercise to practice complex emergency scenarios and ensure seamless interagency cooperation. Training in an unfamiliar U.S. military facility provides local German police with real-world experience when facing an actual threat.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra