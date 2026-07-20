USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford and Director of the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) chat after observing a debriefing session during a Joint Active Threat Response Training exercise on July 28, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigative Division, and local German police departments conducted the exercise to practice complex emergency scenarios and ensure seamless interagency cooperation. The debriefing sessions allowed U.S. and German forces to evaluate, coordinate, and learn together alongside professional reviewers.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra