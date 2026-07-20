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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response [Image 10 of 14]

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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and German police officers from Böblingen, Sindelfingen, and Ludwigsburg participate in a Joint Active Threat Response Training exercise on July 28, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.
    The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigative Division, and local German police departments conducted the exercise to practice complex emergency scenarios and ensure seamless interagency cooperation. Conducting training in different facilities provides first responders with hands-on, real-world experience to tactically coordinate as a single force.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9842136
    VIRIN: 200704-O-DV808-5848
    Resolution: 1086x724
    Size: 385.54 KB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response [Image 14 of 14], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

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