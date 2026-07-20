USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and German police officers from Böblingen, Sindelfingen, and Ludwigsburg participate in a Joint Active Threat Response Training exercise on July 28, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigative Division, and local German police departments conducted the exercise to practice complex emergency scenarios and ensure seamless interagency cooperation. Conducting training in different facilities provides first responders with hands-on, real-world experience to tactically coordinate as a single force.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra