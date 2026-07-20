Date Taken: 07.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:10 Photo ID: 9842047 VIRIN: 260729-A-BO243-4037 Resolution: 2100x1575 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US

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This work, USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.