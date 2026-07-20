USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District and the South Florida Water Management District, (SFWMD) celebrated the completion of construction on the Indian River Lagoon-South (IRL-South) C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Restoration Project, marking two major milestones that advance the restoration of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon.