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    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project [Image 4 of 10]

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    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District and the South Florida Water Management District, (SFWMD) celebrated the completion of construction on the Indian River Lagoon-South (IRL-South) C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Restoration Project, marking two major milestones that advance the restoration of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:10
    Photo ID: 9842042
    VIRIN: 260729-A-BO243-4035
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
    USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project

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    USACE; Indian River Lagoon, CERP, Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,

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