The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District and the South Florida Water Management District, (SFWMD) celebrated the completion of construction on the Indian River Lagoon-South (IRL-South) C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Restoration Project, marking two major milestones that advance the restoration of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9842028
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-BO243-4039
|Resolution:
|2100x1575
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project
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