NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 26, 2026) Arturo Barrientos Montano of Naval Sea Systems Command retrieves a wastewater sample aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). This research study is in collaboration with Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Naval Health Research Center, and Naval Surface Warfare Center during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 26 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)