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    NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC [Image 3 of 3]

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    NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 26, 2026) John Garmon of Naval Surface Warfare Center demonstrates the first sample of wastewater aboard the USS Essex (LHD-2). Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 26 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9841865
    VIRIN: 260627-N-PO071-9120
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC [Image 3 of 3], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC
    NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC
    NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC

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