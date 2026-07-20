NHRC Tests Novel Biothreat Early Warning System Aboard USS Essex at RIMPAC

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 26, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Brian Williams of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) discusses wearable devices capabilities with USS Essex (LHD-2) operations officer, Cmdr. Julia Kranz. Roughly 200 sailors aboard the Essex have been provided with an Oura Ring to track physiological data in order to inform illness prediction algorithms while participating in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 26 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)