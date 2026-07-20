Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, director of maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, pose for a photo at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2026. Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)