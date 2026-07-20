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    Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters [Image 3 of 3]

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    Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, director of maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, pose for a photo at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2026. Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9841750
    VIRIN: 260730-N-UL352-1040
    Resolution: 6584x4703
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters
    Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters
    Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

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