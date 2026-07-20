Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, director of maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, right, converse during Kamiji’s visit to the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2026. Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)