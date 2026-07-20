U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, pose for a photo in front of the historic Nimitz desk at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9841748
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-UL352-1003
|Resolution:
|6485x4632
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mayor of Yokosuka Visits Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.