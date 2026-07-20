USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Scaturro, with 16th Sustainment Brigade, uses a red-lens headlamp to plot grid coordinates alongside Spc. Deandre Tapia, with 41st Field Artillery Brigade, during the night land navigation event of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Red lighting preserves night vision while Soldiers chart their route between points in low-visibility conditions. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.