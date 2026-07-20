USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Fuentes with 173rd Multifunctional Brigade Combat Team navigates a course as daylight fades during the land navigation event of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Competitors continue moving between points as conditions shift from daylight to darkness, testing adaptability alongside land navigation skill. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.