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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation [Image 1 of 3]

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Fuentes with 173rd Multifunctional Brigade Combat Team navigates a course as daylight fades during the land navigation event of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Competitors continue moving between points as conditions shift from daylight to darkness, testing adaptability alongside land navigation skill. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9841720
    VIRIN: 260729-A-NX575-1001
    Resolution: 2682x4016
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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