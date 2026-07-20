USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Spc. Dillion Risk with 41st Field Artillery Brigade moves along a trail during the land navigation event of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Land navigation tests each Soldier's ability to move efficiently and accurately across varied terrain using a map and compass. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.