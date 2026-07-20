(left to right) Kristle, Ethan, Trevor and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Roen celebrate Trevor’s selection as the Alabama male athletefor the 2026 Patriot Games where two teens from each state will compete for the grand prize of a $125,000 scholarship.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9841503
|VIRIN:
|260730-D-HW608-2220
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games
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