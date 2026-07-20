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    Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games [Image 1 of 3]

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    Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    (left to right) Kristle, Ethan, Trevor and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Roen celebrate Trevor’s selection as the Alabama male athletefor the 2026 Patriot Games where two teens from each state will compete for the grand prize of a $125,000 scholarship.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9841503
    VIRIN: 260730-D-HW608-2220
    Resolution: 5036x3357
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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