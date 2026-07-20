Date Taken: 07.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:52 Photo ID: 9841501 VIRIN: 260730-D-HW608-2262 Resolution: 3554x2369 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

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This work, Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.