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    Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Trevor Roen, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Roen and Ethan Roen earn first place awards at a triathlon held near Fort Rucker, Ala. June 2026. Trevor will be compete as the Alabama male athlete in the 2026 Patriot Games in Geneva, Oh.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9841498
    VIRIN: 260730-D-HW608-2263
    Resolution: 4243x5657
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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