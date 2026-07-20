Trevor Roen, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Roen and Ethan Roen earn first place awards at a triathlon held near Fort Rucker, Ala. June 2026. Trevor will be compete as the Alabama male athlete in the 2026 Patriot Games in Geneva, Oh.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9841498
|VIRIN:
|260730-D-HW608-2263
|Resolution:
|4243x5657
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Rucker Teen Selected to Represent Alabama in the 2026 Patriot Games
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