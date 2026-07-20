NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program

Date Taken: 07.28.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:43 Photo ID: 9841404 VIRIN: 260728-N-LR875-1593 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.44 MB Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US

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