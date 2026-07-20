U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, addresses newly inducted Fellows during NAWCWD's Fellows Induction Ceremony at China Lake, California, July 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9841404
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-LR875-1593
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program
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