Three new 2026 Fellow Program inductees pose during Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's Fellows Induction Ceremony at Point Mugu, California, July 28, 2026. The Fellows Program recognizes peer-nominated scientists and engineers whose technical leadership and mentorship support warfighter capability. (U.S
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9841387
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-GD065-7555
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program
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