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    NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program [Image 3 of 3]

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    NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, far right, joins 2026 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD's Fellows Induction Ceremony at China Lake, California, July 28, 2026. The Fellows Program recognizes peer-nominated scientists and engineers whose technical leadership and mentorship support warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9841393
    VIRIN: 260728-N-LR875-3121
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAWCWD
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    NAWCWD China Lake

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