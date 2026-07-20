NAWCWD inducts 24 into Fellows Program

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, far right, joins 2026 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD's Fellows Induction Ceremony at China Lake, California, July 28, 2026. The Fellows Program recognizes peer-nominated scientists and engineers whose technical leadership and mentorship support warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)