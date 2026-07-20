The Explosive Ordnance Disposal badge as appears today on the Army uniform. The family of EOD badges are the only military specialty badges worn by all military services. The Department of the Army approved the badge with a wear date of July 31, 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9841319
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-ER536-1001
|Resolution:
|5361x3676
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure” [Image 3 of 3], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure”
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