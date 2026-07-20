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    Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure” [Image 3 of 3]

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    Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure”

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The Explosive Ordnance Disposal badge as appears today on the Army uniform. The family of EOD badges are the only military specialty badges worn by all military services. The Department of the Army approved the badge with a wear date of July 31, 1957. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9841319
    VIRIN: 260730-A-ER536-1001
    Resolution: 5361x3676
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure” [Image 3 of 3], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Birth of the EOD badge - “Initial Success, or Total Failure”
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