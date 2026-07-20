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    Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group [Image 3 of 3]

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    Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Lt. Col. Brian W. Volner addresses attendees upon assuming command of the 189th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 29, 2026. The group provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9840869
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-IL406-1047
    Resolution: 5102x3402
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    change of command

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