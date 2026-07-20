Lt. Col. Brian W. Volner addresses attendees upon assuming command of the 189th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 29, 2026. The group provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9840869
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-IL406-1047
|Resolution:
|5102x3402
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group
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