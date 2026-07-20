Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group Your browser does not support the audio element.

\*\*LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—\*\* The 189th Operations Group (OG) welcomed Lt. Col. Brian W. Volner as group commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 29, 2026.



The ceremony was presided over by Col. Joseph P. Geaney, commander, 189th Airlift Wing (AW), and Col. Jason R. Cooper relinquished command.



Volner is an evaluator pilot with over 2,700 hours of military flying experience, and most recently served as the commander of the 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron directing safe, reliable maintenance for a fleet of C-130 H-model and J-model aircraft.



Volner addressed the group during the ceremony, emphasizing the continued dedication of the Airmen.



“Embrace what is always coming - that is change,” said Volner. “I have no doubt you all will bring your best, and we will continue to succeed."



The 189th OG includes over 250 aircrew and cyber operators across three squadrons. The complex mission of the group provides premier C-130 H-model and J-model aircrew formal training for the Department of War and allied nations, while effectively airlifting cargo and personnel in support of state and national objectives.



The 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron of the 189th OG provides premier training to the cyber enterprise, with Airmen executing real-world missions in tandem with supporting subject matter experts across the Air National Guard Cyber Protection Team community.