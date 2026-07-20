Volner Leads Next Chapter of 189th Operations Group

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Lt. Col. Brian W. Volner (front, middle) assumes command of the 189th Operations Group from Col. Joseph P. Geaney (left), commander, 189th Airlift Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on July 29, 2026. The group provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)